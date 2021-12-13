Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Haldi: Actor Ditches Yellow, Stuns In Red Sharara; See Pictures

Actor Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have kicked in their pre-wedding festivities while giving a glimpse of their celebrations. After the much-awaited wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the television industry is gearing up for the Pavitra Rishta star's happily ever after. The actor recently arranged a special Haldi ceremony which was attended by her close friends from the industry.

Ankita’s friend and actor Amruta Khanvilkar took to her Instagram stories and gave an inside view of the festivities while posing with the bride and groom. For the Haldi ceremony, Ankita stunned in a red suit with Haldi smeared all over her face. Manav Manglani shared a video on Instagram that showed the bride and groom entering the venue amid dhol and band beats. The two can be seen making their way while dancing along with other guests and friends.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Haldi ceremony

Amruta looked extremely gorgeous in a yellow saree while Vicky Jain looked handsome in a white Kurta pajama. Ankita Lokhande hosted a glamorous engagement ceremony on December 12 with close friends in attendance. Ankita Lokhande looked surreal in her black shimmery outfit for her engagement. The actor wore a floor-length black sparkly gown with long sleeves. She accessorised her look with heavy silver earrings and a ring. Ankita Lokhande also gave a special performance for her beau Vicky Jain during their engagement. The actor's still dance had her wear a long skirt with some visuals being played on it. She danced to the hit track Love Me Like You Do as the audience cheered for her.

Ankita had earlier shared a bunch of pictures from her Mehendi ceremony while giving major bride goals. The love we share makes my mehndi looks so beautiful… so meaningful… so memorable (sic),” she wrote while sharing the pictures. Ankita Lokhande will get married to fiance Vicky Jain on December 14. Additionally, Ankita also shared a video sharing a glimpse into her jovial and intimate pre-wedding ceremony. The couple also recently met with the Governor of Maharashtra as she posted a few glimpses of her visit and wrote, “''I would like to express my appreciation for the opportunity to meet with Honorable "Bhagat Singh Khoshyari Ji" Governor of Maharastra. I know you are very busy sir and I am grateful that you made time to talk with us at Raj Bhavan (sic).”

Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita/@amrutakhanvilkar