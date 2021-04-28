Ankita Lokhande's Family Earnestly Chants Hanuman Chalisa; WATCH

Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande has been spending time with her family amidst the lockdown due to the rising cases of the novel coronavirus in the country. The actress took to her social media to share an intimate moment of when her family gathered together to pray. Check out Ankita Lokhande's Instagram video here.

Family chants 'Hanuman Chalisa'

In the video, Ankita recorded her family sitting together in the house to chant Hanuman Chalisa. Ankita's mother can be seen chanting the Hanuman Chalisa with her eyes closed and clapping her hands. The rest of the members can be seen playing instruments to accompany her father. The actress also posted another story of the god with the caption 'Blessings'.

Ankita Lokhande's Instagram updates

Pic Credit: Ankita Lokhande IG

The actress helped in spreading Covid vaccination awareness through her social media by uploading a story about vaccination information. The 36-year-old actress, recently, also made a buzz among her fans with her new look for a recent photoshoot. Ankita shared the pictures on her social media where she donned beautiful and dazzling dresses. In her recent photoshoot, Ankita wore a floor-length, high-slit gown with glam makeup. She captioned the post writing 'Your best days are still out in front of you'.

Ankita Lokhande's photos and videos

For her new look, the television actress had curled her hair perfectly to frame her face while sporting a casual outfit. Ankita also shared several videos on her Instagram from the photoshoot to show off her photos and look. In another post, Ankita appeared playful in the pictures as she played with her new hairdo. The talented actress also shared pictures of her dancing on Instagram where she donned a traditional white outfit and danced to Lata Mangeshkar, M.G. Sreekumar's Jiya Jale From Dil Se. Akita dedicated the video to her fans.

Ankita Lokhande's shows

The actress established herself as an actress with her debut serial Pavitra Rishta and went on to become a household name due to its massive popularity. She also appeared in several Bollywood movies in minor roles such as Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and Baaghi 3. The actress was seen in shows such as Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Ek Thhi Naayka, and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Promo Pic credit: Ankita Lokhande IG

