Ankita Lokhande’s Delightful Selfie Spree Will Brighten Up Your Tuesday Morning

Ankita Lokhande is one celeb who never fails to entice her fans with her pictures and videos on social media. The actor who is quite active on her social media makes it a point to share her day-to-day activities with her fans. Hence, it was not a surprise when the Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actor treated her fans with a string of selfies on her Instagram story.

Ankita Lokhande stuns in series of selfies

Talking about the pictures, Ankita can be seen flashing her lovely smile in the selfies. She can be seen donning a white printed tee and deep yellow printed palazzos. She can be seen flaunting her curly locks and her radiant skin in the pictures. In the last picture, Ankita can also be seen sporting a black mask. She also can be seen holding a notebook in her hands which presumably may be a part of her script-reading session and may hint towards a new project. Take a look at some of these beautiful selfies shared by the Pavitra Rishta actor.

Ankita Lokhande's throwback picture

Recently, Ankita made all her fans go on a trip down the memory lane as she shared a childhood picture of both her and her mother in similar traditional attires from her pet, Scotch's Instagram handle. Sharing the picture, the Baaghi 3 actor wrote, 'I believe that a mother creates a daughter. Your love made her the person she is today. To bring such a beautiful soul in this world, nurturing and raising her to be one of her kind. Making her strong, bold, fearless and yet very humble, kind, and generous, it requires one to be more strong and fearless. Aaji, people should learn how to raise their kids as you have raised her. All her qualities come from you. Thank you for showing us this wonderful world of mutual love and unconditional happiness. She is a true reflection of yours. May your daughter fulfill all your dreams and desires and may the blessings of Bappa be always upon you ðŸ”± Love ðŸ§¡ @vandanaphadnislokhande @lokhandeankita." Take a look at the picture.

