Ankita Lokhande's Special Video Celebrating International Yoga Day Is Inspiring; Watch

Actor Ankita Lokhande took to her social media account to spread awareness regarding the benefits of Yoga on International Yoga Day. Ankita shared a video on her Instagram feed in which she can be seen doing different Yoga postures and exercises. Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21, 2021. So, many celebrities took to their social media accounts to talk about the benefits of Yoga on this day.

Ankita Lokhande celebrates International Yoga Day

Ankita Lokhande shared a reel on her Instagram account, in which she can be seen doing various Yoga asanas and exercises. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy soul, a fresh mind and a healthy body. All three can be achieved with Yoga #Happyinternationalyogaday.” Take a look at her post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Ankita’s post. Several users wished her a Happy International Yoga Day while many others praised her efforts in spreading awareness regarding the benefits of Yoga. Some other users showered their love with emojis. Check out some of the comments below.

International Yoga Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the country and talked about International Yoga Day 2021, where he discussed the holistic benefits of Yoga and how the world had a newfound respect for the tradition post the COVID-19 pandemic. He said, “In the 1.5 years of COVID pandemic, several countries including India have faced troubled times. People have more enthusiasm about yoga in the last year or so. When the invisible virus invaded the world, no nation was ready for it in physical or mental terms. In such hard times, yoga became a means of power for them.” He added that frontline warriors and doctors have made Yoga a protective shield against the virus and they are using Yoga not just for safeguarding themselves but also the patients.

Ankita Lokhande on the work front

Ankita Lokhande was last seen in the year 2020, in the movie Baaghi 3. Before that, she even essayed the role of Jhalkari Bai in Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi. She was last seen in the television industry in the year 2013, in which she played the role of Pragya in a show called Ek Thi Naayka. She is popularly known for her role in the TV show Pavitra Rishta.

IMAGE: ANKITA LOKHANDE'S INSTAGRAM

