Ankita Lokhande's Wedding: Vicky Jain Arrives In Vintage Car To Marry 'love Of His Life'

After Bollywood couple Vicky and Kartina's star-studded wedding, fans are excited about Pavitra Rishta star Ankita Lokhande's grand wedding nuptials with beau Vicky Jain. Ankita has been sharing a glimpse of her magical pre-wedding festivities on social media with her fans and followers. Ankita and Vicky will officially become husband and wife on December 14, the ceremony has already begun in Mumbai as Vicky Jain was seen bringing his Baarat with his family. He ditched the traditional horse for a vintage car as his ride.

Vicky Jain arrives in a vintage car for wedding nuptials with Ankita Lokhande

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande will tie the knot in a magical wedding on December 14, and the groom arrived in style as he opted for a vintage car as his ride. Vicky wore ivory coloured sherwani with gold motifs and paired with a matching headscarf. The groom finished off his look as he sported uber-cool sunglasses for his Baarat.

Image: Varinder Chawla



Ankita Lokhande's bridal look is yet to be shared, although the actor has been giving fans a look at her pre-wedding outfits. Ankita had earlier shared pictures from her Mehendi ceremony where she wore a white and pink coloured lehenga with colourful designs. Additionally, Ankita also posted a video sharing a glimpse into her jovial and intimate pre-wedding ceremony. Take a look.

The couple also recently met with the Governor of Maharashtra as she posted a few glimpses of her visit and wrote, ''I would like to express my appreciation for the opportunity to meet with Honorable "Bhagat Singh Khoshyari Ji" Governor of Maharastra. I know you are very busy sir and I am grateful that you made time to talk with us at Raj Bhavan (sic)."

Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita