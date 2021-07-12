Ankita, Shaheer Begin Shooting For 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0'; Fans Say 'No One Can Replace SSR'

The Zee TV show, Pavitra Rishta, which starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles, is getting a reboot, titled Pavitra Rishta 2.0. Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh have started shooting for the new season of Pavitra Rishta. Shaheer Sheikh will be taking up the role of Manav, which was earlier played by Sushant Singh Rajput, in the reboot. Ankita Lokhande will be reprising her role as Archana.

The leading actors' first look together is out now. And the casting team has started filming for the beloved show's digital adaptation. The makers of the show shared the first look of the actors on the ALTBalaji Instagram handle.

The makers wrote. "Sometimes in most ordinary lives, we find the most extraordinary love stories! Witness the extraordinary love story of Manav and Archana. #PavitraRishta Filming begins; streaming soon on #ALTBalaji"

'Difficult to replace SSR': Fans

However, fans miss Sushant in the role of Manav in the show. They commented how much they are missing the late actor who passed away on June 14 last year. Some even said that no one can replace Sushant on the show. However, some fans also showered love on Shaheer.

One fan commented, "Quite difficult to accept the fact that SSR is more you can replace him on-screen but no could replace him in our hearts" (sic). Another commented, "Not sure if I can ever love anyone elase as Manav other than SSR but excited to see the new jodi! Wish this was a new story instead" (sic). A user commented, "Oh my God! He looks dapper!! Can't wait!! All the best to the entire team!!" (sic).

Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, Ankita shared a boomerang video playing with the show's clapboard

About Pavitra Rishta season 1

Pavitra Rishta had made Ankita and Sushant a household name 12 years ago. With about 1400 episodes, it aired between 2009 and 2014. The show's cast comprised Ankita Lokhande as Archana and Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav. Savita Prabhune portrayed the role of Sulochana, Archana's mother whereas Usha Nadkarni portrayed the role of Savita, Manav's mother. Sushant left the show and was replaced by Hiten Tejwani. Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani also played prominent roles in the original serial.

