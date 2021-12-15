Ankita-Vicky's Wedding: From Designer Lehenga To Makeup Artist, All About The Bride's Look

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been in the headlines ever since their wedding was announced and the two got hitched to each other last night, after dating for almost three years, they are now B-town's new favourite couple. The duo have been treating their fans with some amazing pictures on their social media handles of their pre-wedding festivities and they looked regal on their wedding day.

Ankita Lokhande's designer bridal lehenga:

Ankita looked drop-dead gorgeous as she donned a gold-coloured lehenga for her big day and her fans couldn't stop gushing over her wedding look. The Manikarnika Actress thought of ditching the usual and common red bridal attire and instead, she opted for a golden Lehenga, exclusively designed by a renowned designer in the industry-Manish Malhotra. She looked even more stunning than before in the heavily embroidered lehenga, with a netted long trail that added a majestic touch to her whole look, she accessorised her look by wearing a heavy golden Stone Kundan set with matching earrings and mang tika, which made her look more royal. Her makeup was also on point and was done by famous makeup artist Mallika Bhat. For her hands she wore heavy bangles, complementing it with the traditional Kaleeras, overall, she pulled off her wedding look very gracefully.

Take a look at Ankita's complete look:

Vicky Jain on the other hand complemented his wife Ankita by wearing a Manish Malhotra outfit, and for the big day he wore ivory coloured Sherwani with golden detailing work along with an ivory Turban.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's fairytale wedding:

Ankita and Vicky have taken vows to each other and are all set to enter into a new phase of their lives. Their wedding was no less than a dream. The wedding festivities kicked off last week and since then the couple have been dropping stunning photos of their pre-wedding festivities starting from Haldi to Sangeet and the netizens are showering love on the couple.

Their wedding was indeed a lavish affair graced by the presence of celebrities from the TV industry as well as Bollywood with actors like Amruta Khanvilkar, Mahhi Vij and Kangana Ranaut.

Vicky and Ankita had reportedly dated for three years and the duo never shied away from expressing their love for each other and now they have moved towards a blissful journey of their lives.