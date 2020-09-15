Ankita Lokhande’s Recent Post Is Fantasy Of Every ‘braid Enthusiast’

Ankita Lokhande is not the one to shy away from flaunting her fun and goofy moments on social media. The actor recently shared a string of pictures flaunting her braided hairdo, much to the happiness of her fans. Ankita's braids are seamlessly on point in the picture and may make you opt for braids today.

Ankita Lokhande flaunts her braided hairdo

Talking about the picture, the Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actor shared a series of picture sharing a glimpse of her braids. She also gave a glimpse of her braided ponytail in detail from a back shot. Ankita can be seen visibly overjoyed with her new hairdo. The actor can be seen sporting a grey tee and a yellow palazzo full of Sanskrit mantras and the 'Om' prints. She also opted for a beaded neckpiece with the same.

Sharing the pictures on her social media, Ankita wrote in the caption on how she is in love with her braids. She also credited and thanked her mother, Vandana Phadnis Lokhande for creating these lovely braids on her hair. Some of her die-hard fans reacted to the post with red heart emojis. Take a look at the post shared by the Pavitra Rishta actor along with the reaction of the fans to the same.

Ankita Lokhande poses with niece and nephew

Recently, Ankita also took to her social media to share a picture with her niece and nephew. In the first picture, Ankita was seen flashing a wide smile looking at her nephew while her niece was seen gazing at something in distance. In the second picture, the actor was seen smiling while looking into the camera. The Baaghi 3 actor shared the picture to celebrate the occasion of the twins’ 2-months birthday.



In the pictures, Ankita is spotted wearing a plain white blouse with balloon sleeves. She also paired her top with grey trousers. Not to miss, Ankita’s two-ponytail hairstyle that made her look even more gorgeous. The actor shared the picture with the caption, “Dear Abeer and Abeera ðŸ‘¼ðŸ»

happy 2months my cutipiesâ¤ï¸. @iamvarshajain @jainvick @abhishek_amaze #twins #brotherandsister #nephewandniece”. Take a look at the picture shared by the actor.

