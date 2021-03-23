Anna Naik's Real Name: Who Plays This Iconic Role On 'Ratris Khel Chale'?

Ratris Khel Chale is ready to make a comeback. The popular supernatural thriller recently released the teaser of Ratris Khel Chale 3. If you are a fan of this Marathi TV show, and wondering what is Anna Naik’s real name? You are not the only one. Here’s everything you need to know about this Ratris Khel Chale cast member.

What is Anna Naik’s real name?

Anna Naik was first introduced to the fans with Ratris Khel Chale 1. But his life and his terrifying character was truly explored in Ratris Khel Chale 2. Season 2 of this supernatural thriller was a prequel to Season 1 of the show. Anna Naik’s real name is Madhav Abhyankar. This Ratris Khel Chale 3 cast member has worked in the Marathi entertainment industry for more than a decade.

Just like many actors, Madhav Abhyankar has worked extensively as a theatre artist. Apart from starring in films like Second Innings and Vishwavinayak. He also directed and wrote the 2014 Marathi film, Dada. But Ratris Khel Chale made Madhav Abhyankar a household name and now fans of the show are eagerly waiting for him to make a comeback in Season 3 of the TV show.

Ratris Khel Chale 3 teaser and other details

A few weeks ago, Zee Marathi unveiled the official Ratris Khel Chale 3 teaser. The teaser has added to the anticipation about the latest installment of the supernatural thriller. Since the Ratris Khel Chale teaser was dropped the channel has posted plenty of pictures of Madhav Abhyankar’s new look from the show. While in Season 2 of the show, Anna Naik sported a healthy hair look, in the latest promos his hairline has receded.

Ratris Khel Chale 2 ended abruptly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Considering the latest promos of the show, Season 3 of the show might pick few years after the events that took place in Season 2. Moreover, the makers of the supernatural show have preserved Anna Naik’s iconic influential and terrifying personality in the latest season. The show’s teaser that was released a month ago is proof of the same. Watch the Ratris Khel Chale 3 teaser below.

