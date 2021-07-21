Annup Sonii Wants To Crank His 'crime Investigation Interest' Up A Notch; See How

Annup Sonii is a popular name in the television industry, who has essayed a variety of memorable roles in his entire career so far. The actor made a significant appearance in the popular tv show, Crime Patrol in which, he was seen as the host for over eight years. As the show came to an end in 2018, he recently spoke about how he pursued his interest in crime scene investigation with a three-month course and expressed his desire to write a crime series book.

Annup Sonii wishes to pen a crime series book

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, Balika Vadhu fame Annup Sonii recently talked about how he completed a three-month course on crime scene investigation during the lockdown. Sharing how his friends reacted to this decision, he stated one of his friends asked that if he was trying to focus on his acting assignments after he quit Crime Patrol then why did he choose to opt for this course? Annup Sonii replied to him saying that, it had nothing to do with his acting career and revealed that he pursued the course because he found it interesting.

Sonii also spoke about how his interest in crime scene investigations grew over time while hosting the show till 2018. He even recalled that during the course of his hosting, he came across so many cases, especially ones where there were no proofs and how police and the forensic team cracked the case and revealed it was fascinating for him.

Annup Sonii also spoke about the relevance of this course in his acting career and stated how he was an actor and will always be one. He also clarified that it would not mean that he would go out and investigate. He also stated he pursued the course to gather knowledge and revealed that some of his friends asked for his help in writing a crime story. He even expressed his desire to write a crime series book and add real examples to it. The actor also stated how many people were unaware of it and stated how prima facie investigation played a big role. He further concluded that he could take such examples and write an interesting book and assured that it wouldn’t be like a boring lecture.

IMAGE: ANNUP SONII INSTAGRAM

