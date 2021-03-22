Anu Malik Offers Singing Offer To Contestant Shanmukhapriya After Indian Idol Performance

Indian Idol 12's stage was graced with the presence of veteran singer Udit Narayan, composer Anu Malik and lyricist Sameer Anjaan as the guests of honour in the latest episode last weekend. While the trio was left in awe with the performances of all the Indian Idol 12 contestants, singer Shanmukhapriya won Narayan, Malik and Anjaan's hearts with her power-packed performance to the iconic Dhoom Machale Dhoom song. As a result, while Anjaan suggested that the makers of Dhoom rope in the contestant for singing the fourth version of the cult song, Malik went on to give her a singing offer.

Shanmukhapriya receives a singing offer from celebrated composer Anu Malik

The stage of Sony Entertainment Television's Indian Idol 12 is graced by various celebrities each week and last week around, it was Udit Narayan, Anu Malik and Sameer Anjaan. The trio appeared on the singing reality show's latest episode to extend their support to the top 10 contestants. Although the majority of contestants were lavished with heaps of praise by the special guests, Shanmukapriya's performance to Dhoom Machale Dhoom and Crazy Kiya Re songs from 2013's Dhoom 3 and 2006's Dhoom 2 respectively was highly lauded by Narayan, Anjaan and Malik.

Sameer Anjaan, who has penned the lyrics of the song, expressed that if the makers of Dhoom decide to come up with the fourth version of the fan-favourite song then they should consider Shanmukapriya's voice for the same. On the other hand, Udit Narayan drew a comparison of the young songstress with Shakira saying if Shakira is a rockstar then Shanmukhapriya is no lesser than her. However, Anu Malik's reaction to Shanmukhapriya's songs left the contestant on cloud nine.

After her performance, the prolific music composer went up to her and asked her whether she would like to sing a song for him. He also expressed that a talent like hers should reach more heights and was all-praise about Shanmukhapriya's vocals. Malik's offer to the 19-year-old not only left her excited but also left her mother gushing.

Take a look at what the trio had to say about Shanmukhapriya's performance on 'Indian Idol 12' below: