Anup Jalota And Jasleen Matharu's Movie 'Woh Meri Student Hai's First Look Out

Indian ghazal singer Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu rose to fame as a couple when they entered a Colors reality show two years ago. They entered the show as the 'vichitra couple' because of their age gap of 37 years. They had stated on the show that they had been in a relationship for three years, however, they denied any such things after they came out of the show stating that it was all a marketing tactic.

After their stint in the reality show, both then made news last year when they released the news of featuring in a movie together titled Woh Meri Student Hai. Today the actor from the movie, Jasleen Matharu took to her social media to share the first look of the film.

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu's film shooting resumes

Reportedly according to Pinkvilla, the movie is inspired by their real life as Anup Jalota would be seen as the singer while Jasleen would be seen as his student. Interestingly, Anup Jalota had said the same statement when he was on the Colors reality show when he clarified about his relationship with Jasleen stating that she was just his student. Jasleen Matharu took to Instagram today to share the first look of their movie.

Jasleen could be seen wearing a white shirt with a short skirt while he was sporting two pigtails. While Anup Jalota is seen in never-seen-before avatar wearing Tshirt, a cap, sunglasses, jewellery and a gun in his hand as well. Jssleen also mentioned that the film had finally resumed shooting.

She captioned her post stating “Haaye finally chalo kaam shuru Shooting for my upcoming Hindi movie “Woh meri student hai” With @anupjalotaonline @vinaydungarpur.official .official”. Take a look at her post.

Anup Jalota is a well known Indian singer, musician and actor who is popularly referred to as the Bhajan Samraat of India. He has sung many popular devotional songs and ghazals in Hindi. He would be seen opposite to her co-contestant from a reality show, Jasleen Matharu in the movie Woh Meri Student hai. The movie is being directed by Jasleen's father himself. The movie has been written, directed and produced by Mr Kesar Matharu. The film is currently in the production stage itself.

