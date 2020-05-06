Anup Jalota On Marriage Rumours With Jasleen Matharu: 'She Is Like A Daughter To Me'

Anup Jalota has cleared up rumours that were hinting towards his marriage with Jasleen Matharu. Several rumours were doing rounds that suggested the two have gotten married amid the lockdown. However, the devotional singer has cleared up the rumours and said that Jasleen Matharu is like a daughter to him.

'She is like a daughter to me'

In an interview with a news portal, Anup Jalota mentioned that the marriage rumour is news to him and that he had not heard it before. He then added that both he and Jasleen Matharu’s dad have been looking for a suitable groom for her. The singer added that he has suggested a Punjabi boy for her who lives in Canada; however, nothing has been fixed just yet.

Anup Jalota insisted that the relationship he and Jasleen Matharu have is purely platonic and that he will do her Kanyadaan. Anup further added that Jasleen Matharu is like a daughter to him and he considers her a student as well.

Jasleen Matharu too spoke on this issue which was created due to a picture she had posted in which she can be seen dressed as a newlywed bride. Jasleen Matharu said that she wore that type of attire to shoot a TikTok video and nothing else. Jasleen said that she was completely unaware that the picture would create so much confusion.

Earlier before entering Bigg Boss, she mentioned that she was dating Anup Jalota for three years. However, it was later cleared up that Jasleen Matharu only said that as a prank which went horribly wrong. The two have insisted upon the fact that they share a student-teacher relationship.

On the work front, Jasleen Matharu was last seen on the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. She was one of the contenders on the show who could get to marry Paras Chhabra. However, Jasleen Matharu was evicted from the show due to a lack of votes. Currently, she was last seen working on a film directed by her father Kesar Matharu.

