As Anup Jalota-Jasleen's Pic In Wedding Dress Go Viral, Here's Peek Into Their Net Worth

Reality TV star and actor Jasleen Matharu, on Thursday, October 8 shared her picture in a wedding attire. The photo that also had Anup Jalota has gone viral on the internet. "Married?" ,(sic) asked a social media user. Meanwhile, a puzzled netizen questioned, "What is this?" (sic) looking at the picture. Interestingly, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu's latest photo is from their forthcoming movie, Woh Meri Student Hai. As Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu's picture in wedding attire goes viral, here's a peek into their net worth.

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu's net worth

Anup Jalota, who is often referred to as 'Bhajan Samrat' has a massive net worth. According to online portal Patrika, Anup Jalota's net worth is about Rs. 80 crores, which is calculated based on his earnings, movable and immovable assets. The report further claims that Anup Jalota charges about Rs 6-7 lakhs for musical performances. He started his singing career with Rs 350, speculates the media report.

According to online portal Woodgram.com, Jasleen Matharu's networth, who participated with Anup Jalota in Bigg Boss 12, is Rs 7 crores, which is calculated based on her earnings, movable and immovable assets. Jasleen Matharu, on the work front, was last seen in Colors TV's Mujhse Shaadi Karoge (2020). The reality show was headlined by Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra.

What's next for Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu, who participated together in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 12, share a close bond. Anup Jalota is interestingly Jasleen Matharu's music teacher and shares a close relationship with the latter's family. Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu, who came to limelight after their stint in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 12, will be seen sharing the screen space for a new Hindi movie. The film is titled Woh Meri Student Hai.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

