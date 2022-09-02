Anup Soni Elated After Mention In Amitabh Bachchan's KBC 14; 'this Was A Surprise...'

Actor Anup Soni, who is known for his hosting stint in the popular crime series Crime Patrol, was elated after he got a mention on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. A contestant named Komal Gupta recently entered Amitabh Bachchan's show and was asked the name of Crime Patrol's host for the fifth question worth Rs 10,000.

Sharing the clip from KBC 14, Anup penned a gratitude note mentioning that it's a proud moment for him to see Amitabh Bachchan call out his name. Anup also said he was 'proud' to have hosted Crime Patrol for the longest period.

Anup Soni's name appears on Amitabh Bachchan's KBC 14

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, September 2, Anup shared the clip where Big B is seen asking, "Who among these has been a regular host of the show ‘Crime Patrol’? The options that popped up were - A. Anup Soni B. Pankaj Tripathi C. Annu Kapoor D. Ram Kapoor.

Captioning the post, he wrote, "It's always a high to hear Mr.Bachchan take your name in his legendary voice! "ANUP SONI CRIME PATROL KE HOST REH CHUKE HAIN" And this one was a surprise! #KBC mein ek sawaal mujh par bhi...Wah Wah!" He added, "Proud to have been the host of India's iconic Crime Show, #CrimePatrol for the longest period!" Take a look.

For the unversed, Crime Patrol is a Hindi crime anthology series which presents dramatized versions of grave incidents to spread awareness. Its anchor, Anup Soni, suggests measures in order to avert such crimes while also aiming to help the victims depicted in the episodes.

Anup, who began his career with TV serials, has also appeared in films like Kharaashein: Scars From Riots, Hum Pyar Tumhi Se Kar Baithe as well as Hathyar.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANUPSONI3/ @SONYTV)