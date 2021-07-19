Anup Soni Passes Crime Scene Investigation Course; Netizens Say 'savdhan & Satark In Real'

The COVID-19 lockdown has made people around the world utilise their time in different ways. While many started cooking, some took to music and a few spent more time on fitness, Anup Sonu went back to ‘studies.’ The actor decided to do something more ‘constructive’ by completing a certificate course in Crime Scene Investigation

Anup took to Twitter to share that during the recent lockdown he decided to invest his time and energy into ‘something more constructive.’ The Crime Patrol star added that going back to ‘studies of some sort’ was extremely challenging for him. However, he stated that he was proud of his choice.

He also posted his certificate online, completed on July 17 from the International Forensic Sciences Education Department in Pune, a university recognised by the Government of India.

During the recent lockdown I decided to invest my time and energy into something more constructive. Yes it was extremely challenging, going back to 'studies of some sort'😊

But definitely a choice that I am proud of 👍 pic.twitter.com/4QYkrfrs2a — Anup Soni (@soniiannup) July 18, 2021

Fellow actors like Renuka Shahane and Hiten Tejwani were among those who praised him for his achievement, calling it ‘fantastic’ and ‘inspiring.’

Anup is synonymous with hosting the crime-based show Crime Patrol, which he was associated with for eight years till 2018. Netizens had references to his association to the series in the comments to his post. A netizen wrote how he had gone from ‘reel’ to ‘real’ in CSI and also hoped that he not just hosts but also acts in a crime-based show. One asked if he did the course due to his link with Crime Patrol, and another stated that the link might have helped him.

A Twitter user joked that Anup rather should have given his teachers tips since he was associated with a crime show for so long. They also mentioned the show’s tagline, ‘Savdhan rahe aur satark rahe’ ( be alert and careful) and praised him for being that in real life. One added, ‘aur investigate bhi kare’ to the tagline.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anup has been associated with crime-based ventures recently. He starred in the web series Tandav earlier this year. His next venture is set to be Satyamave Jayate 2 starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar.

