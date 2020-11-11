Actor Anup Soni has been supporting Ayesha Jhulka’s cause against animal cruelty. Recently, he joined her movement by promoting the online campaign demanding the government to make the laws stern for the well-being of creatures. So, Soni reposted Ayesha Jhulka’s video from her official social media handle featuring him speaking about his decision. Here is everything you need to know about Anup Soni's Instagram clip supporting the cause of Jhulka.

Anup Soni supports Ayesha Jhulka’s cause against animal cruelty

Anup Soni took to Instagram and reposted a video from Ayesha Jhulka’s feed through his official handle on November 10, 2020, Wednesday. It features the actor talking about taking action against animal cruelty. He called it 'sheer madness' if humans cease to value the lives of animals, who cannot speak or fight for their lives. Concluding with a question, Anup Soni asked if we could be their voice.

Later on, Ayesha Jhulka comes in the frame requesting the government to change or amend the laws for making them stricter and so strong, that anyone fears before attacking an animal. Following her, animal welfare activist Nitish Khare, who is also a part of SAS, urged everyone to speak out. He also explained that animals should have the same rights as humans.

In the caption accompanying his social media post, Anup Soni wrote, “Please support and join us in this fight". He also added the official social media pages of actor Ayesha Jhulka and Society for Animal Safety (SAS) alongside the description. Check out Anup Soni's video on the video-sharing platform below:

Response to Anup Soni's video on Instagram

Ayesha Jhulka reportedly started the online campaign after a caretaker in her Lonavala farmhouse tortured and killed her pet dog Rocky in September 2020. The cops arrested the accused and granted him bail within a few hours. Meanwhile, Anup Soni's Instagram video received more than 546 views and over 14 comments from his fans and followers. Many among them supported the actor with a series of emoticons like joined hands and flowers, to name a few. Here are some of the comments that you must check out right away:

