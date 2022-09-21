Anupam Kher Fondly Remembers Comedian Raju Srivastava; 'We Lost A Very Good Soul'

Tributes are pouring in for popular comedian and actor Raju Srivastava, who passed away on September 21, 2022, at the age of 58. From notable political leaders to celebrities, Raju Srivastava is being remembered by many for his impeccable contribution to the industry and the world of comedy.

Actor Anupam Kher recently took to his social media handles and shared a video expressing his grief on Srivastava's tragic death, mentioning it has left a void. He hailed Raju for not just his comedic talents, but also for being an amazing human being. Other Bollywood celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and more also paid homage.

Anupam Kher fondly remembers comedian Raju Srivastava

Taking to his Twitter handle, The Kashmir Files actor shared a video where he talked about how warm and humble Raju Srivastava was. Kher said that out of all the times he met the comedian, he never seemed serious or angry and made sure to spread joy and laughter. "He always used to say good things about everyone, send blessings and love to all," the actor said of the comedian.

He lauded Srivastava for not just supporting fellow comedians, but also changing the face of comedy in India. Kher also revealed that he constantly spoke to Raju's family while he was hospitalized, adding that he was taken away too soon. Concluding his tribute, Anupam Kher hoped that Srivastava rests in peace. "We've lost a very, very good soul and human being, and may god give his family strength to deal with this loss," he added.

प्यारे राजू श्रीवास्तव! तुम्हारे जाने से समूचे देश की हंसी थम सी गयी है! खिलखिलाहट में वो गूंज नहीं रही! इतनी भी क्या जल्दी थी ऊपर वालों को हंसाने की! बहुत याद आओगे दोस्त! वो तुम्हारा ज़ोरदार ठहाका।वो कंधे पर हाथ रखकर अपना नया जोक सुनाना।हँसाते हुए रुला कर चले गये! ओम् शांति! 💔 pic.twitter.com/W7ikCnS3aD — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 21, 2022

Apart from his amazing performances in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Raju Srivastava has appeared in supporting roles in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He was also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

(IMAGE: PTI/ FACEBOOK/ @RAJUSRIVASTAV)