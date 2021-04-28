Anupam Kher Lauds Wife Kirron Kher For Allocating Funds To Buy Ventilators Amid Shortage

Anupam Kher took to Instagram on April 28, 2021, to share his wife Kirron Kher’s post which said that she had allocated funds for the purchase of ventilators in Chandigarh amidst rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The picture of the deed he shared was one that was written by Anupam Kher’s wife to the Deputy Commissioner of Chandigarh to carry out the instructions to buy ventilators. The deed also mentioned the sum of money that was being allocated which is Rupees 1 Crore. The money has been allocated from the fund that belongs to the MPLADS. Anupam Kher was proud of his wife on her act and said so in his caption.

Anupam Kher lauds his wife on the allocation of funds for ventilators

In his caption, Anupam Kher said that his wife’s allocation of the funds at the time when the country was facing the second wave of the pandemic would prove to be really helpful to the people and save lives. The country is facing a lack of oxygen and ventilators and Kirron Kher’s decision can save a lot of COVID-19 patients. Anupam Kher continued by calling Kirron Kher’s contribution to be a ‘noble gesture’ especially as she herself was undergoing treatment. Kher expressed that he was very proud of his wife and hoped that she would make recovery soon.

Anupam Kher’s followers on Instagram were quick to congratulate Anupam Kher’s wife on her action. They said that she had truly done something that was wonderful and would help people in the state. Others commented saying that they wished she would regain her health soon and would be able to help more people the way she was already doing. Others said that they were proud to have an MP like her who thought about the people and their welfare. The post received 6,250 likes and 80 comments in under thirty minutes and the number is rising.

Recently, Anupam Kher provided Kirron Kher’s health update via an Instagram live session. In a chat with his fans and followers, he said, “Kirron is improving. She is better but the medicines of multiple myeloma have many side effects. She is in good spirits and hopefully, she will come out of it. If your prayers are with her, everything will be fine." The actor also informed his followers that he had quit the NBC show New Amsterdam when he found out about his wife’s cancer.

