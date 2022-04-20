Anupam Kher To Star In ABC Comedy Pilot 'The Son In Law'; Details Inside

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is currently basking in the success of his last release The Kashmir Files. The film bowled over the audience with its theatrical run. With the actor pulling off every role with utmost ease and versatility, fans love to see him on the silver screens.

After impressing the global audience with his craft in NBC's New Amsterdam, Anupam Kher is all set to add another international feather to his filmographic resume. Reportedly, Anupam Kher has been roped in for the ABC comedy pilot The Son in Law.

Anupam Kher to star in ABC's 'The Son in Law'

Actor Anupam Kher has joined the list of celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan and many others who have bagged some big international projects. After starring as Dr Vijay Kapoor in New Amsterdam, Anupam is all set to weave the same magic by portraying the role of a father-in-law in ABC's comedy show The Son In Law.

Sharing the delightful news, on Wednesday, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and posted a screenshot of Deadline reporting the news. Along with the picture, he captioned the post as "Happy and excited to share with you all this fantastic news about my next overseas pilot project #SonInLaw. Looking forward to joining the team. Jai Ho! #SonInLaw @abcnetwork #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #Series (sic)"

More about ABC's 'The Son in Law'

For the show, the veteran actor will be sharing screen space with Chris Sullivan, Reema Sampat and Meera Simhan. Reportedly, The Son in Law is written by Ajay Sahgal and executively produced by Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar. The comedy-drama revolves around the life of Jake, who has to impress his partner's sophisticated parents. Anupam Kher will be seen essaying the role of Jake's father-in-law.

(Image: @anupampkher/Instagram)