Anupama 1 February 2022 Written Update: Bapuji Indirectly Warns Vanraj About Malvika

Anupama 1 February 2022 episode begins with Vanraj spotting Bapuji sitting on Baa's swing and asking him it happened. Bapuji then replies that when one's mind is wandering, then their body cannot reside in one place. Bapuji then asks him why is he relocating to Mumbai when his project in the city has not been launched yet, to which Vanraj says that Malvika wanted it.

Bapuji then makes it clear that he doesn't believe him and knows that it is his plan. Bapuji then gives him a serious warning to stay focussed on his work and stay away from Malvika.

Anupama 1 February 2022 written update

As Bapuji leaves, Vanraj suspects that it would be Anu or Kavya who must've asked Bapuji to talk to him about Malvika. As Anu reaches home, she calls Bapuji and asks whether everything is fine at home, to which he assures her that everything is fine. Anuj then arrives, and Anu asks him whether he is still angry.

Malvika then arrives with a bag and informs them that she is leaving for Mumbai with Vanraj, which leaves Anu and Anuj shocked. Vanraj then arrives and Malvika says goodbye to them and walks outside. As they both leave, Anuj and Anu stand worried, while the latter asks Anuj not to get angry. Anu also assures him that she will be there with him.

Anu and Anuj go on a date

Anu then tells Anuj that they should go out and have some fun as he is not able to concentrate on the day. Anuj then asks where will she be taking him on a date, to which Anu affirms that it is not a date. On the other hand, Bapuji talks to Baa about Anu.

Baa gets shocked in the beginning but later agrees with him. Later on, as Anu waits for Anuj, the latter arrives wearing a cool set of clothes. On the other hand, Vanraj asks Malvika whether Anu or Anuj said anything to her about going to Mumbai, to which she reveals that they didn't say anything.

Anupama next episode spoiler

In the next episode, as Anuj is about to fall, Anu grabs his hand and pulls him towards her. they both hug each other and Anu expresses her fear of losing him. On the other hand, Malvika gets second thoughts about establishing their project in Mumbai as Anu and Anuj will not be around.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa