Anupama 1 September 2022 Written Update: Rakhi Gets Fishy About Toshu

Anupama 1 September 2022 episode begins with Vanraj controlling his emotions and taking out his phone to call Toshu. As he holds the phone in his hand, Toshu calls him asking what happened. He then asks whether Kinjal is fine and adds that he got shocked seeing multiple missed calls. Vanraj calms him down and informs him that he became a father to which Toshu gets delighted. He then assures him that he will be returning soon. As Vanraj informs everyone about Toshu’s return, Rakhi arrives and gets shocked to learn that Toshu is not with Kinjal.

Anupama 1 September 2022 Written Update

Rakhi meets the baby girl and gets emotional. Vanraj consoles Rakhi and teases her by saying that the baby will start laughing on seeing her cry. She then talks about Toshu and complains that he should have been there to which everyone calms her down saying that he went for some urgent work and adding that even she was not present when Kinjal delivered the baby.

Anu and Vanraj find Rakhi’s behaviour fishy

Anu then talks to Anuj and informs him that everything is fine. At home, little Anu gets adamant to meet the baby but Anuj snaps at her. GK realises that Anuj is feeling uneasy because of Anu’s absence. Anuj then tries to lighten the lamp in the temple but falls down. Ankush, Barkha and Adhik help him get up. Anuj then tells everyone not to tell Anu about the same. Meanwhile, Anu talks to Rakhi and learns that something is bothering her. Rakhi then gets emotional and as she is about to tell her something about Toshu, someone interferes with their conversation.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Toshu returns, Rakhi questions him about what he was doing in a hotel room with another girl. Anu overhears their conversation and gets shocked.

