Anupama 10 May 2022 Written Update: Rakhi Learns About Bapuji's Health

Anupama 10 May 2022 episode begins with Rakhi Dave spotting Bapuji's diagnostic reports in the middle of the gifts and getting shocked. While Anu is about to see the report, Devika calls her and reveals that Anuj sent a message to her assuring that he has gone with Vanraj to have a word. They all then heave a sigh of relief. On the other hand, Vanraj reveals how he got hurt when his kids thought of calling Anuj their father while making Mehendi for him. Vanraj then says that he doesn't care about Anu but he cannot lose his children at any cost.

Anupama 10 May 2022 Written Update

Meanwhile, Anu worries about Anuj and affirms that she will cross all the limits if Vanraj tries to hurt Anuj in any way. Anuj then tells Vanraj that though he will never be a father to his kids, Anu will always be his wife and his kids' mother. He then warns Vanraj not to think about separating Anu and her kids. Anuj and Vanraj then return, the former informs everyone that the father of Anu's kids wanted to talk to him.

Anuj talks about his relatives

As Anu asks Anuj if everything went well to which he reveals that he has relatives with whom he isn't in touch. Anu then urges him to invite his relatives to the wedding too. Later on, everyone celebrates sangeet by enacting Anu and Anuj's relationship through a skit.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Anu and Anuj perform the garland ceremony, Bapuji gets a heart attack and falls on the floor. Everyone gets shocked seeing him.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa