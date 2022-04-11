Anupama 11 April 2022 Written Update: Kavya And Vanraj Get Into A Heated Argument

Anupama 11 April 2022 episode begins with Anu getting emotional about having Anuj in her life leaving Malvika in awe. Malvika then complains to her about always thinking about the Shah family even when they try to ruin her happiness. On the other hand, Rakhi asks Kavya to make a decision quickly and assures her that she will provide a job to her. She then thinks that when Kavya will separate from Vanraj, the latter and Baa will be devastated and they will not be able to be with Kinjal. this will then make Kinjal leave the house and return to her again.

Anupama 11 April 2022 Written Update

Later on, Anu meets Anuj and apologises to him while adding how happy she felt when he saw him thinking about himself first for a change. They both then share some romantic moments together. On the other hand, Vanraj and kavya get into an argument where the latter accuses Vanraj of sitting idle at home without being concerned about how will they run the house without money. She then says that now she will have to do what Rakhi suggested to her. Anu then arrives and asks them to calm down while Vanraj taunts him to stay away from their matter and focus on her wedding.

Malvika asks Anuj about his honeymoon plan

On the other hand, Malvika asks Anuj where is he planning to take Anu for their honeymoon to which he tells her that sisters do not ask such questions from their brothers. Anuj then receives a call in which he learns that he has received a huge project. Meanwhile, Bapuji offers tea to Vanraj and sits with him. He tells him that if he shouts at him and tries to make him understand his mistakes, it doesn't mean he is a bad father. Bapuji then encourages Vanraj not to think about suicide and walk on the right path in life. Later on, Bapuji calls their relatives to invite them to Anu's wedding but they deny attending the event. Baa overhears their conversation and taunts him that none will attend Anu's wedding. Even Baa refuses to attend when Bapuji invites her.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Anu's mother arrives for their wedding, she showers her blessings on her and Anuj and tells Anu not to let the Shah family ruin her happiness again.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa