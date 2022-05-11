Anupama 11 May 2022 Written Update: Bapuji Collapses Amid Anu-Anuj Sangeet Ceremony

Anupama 11 May 2022 episode begins with Anu and Anuj continuing to enact their college days during the sangeet function. As Anu urges her mother to let her marry Anuj, Kavya plays the role of Kanta and yells at Anụ. Anuj gets emotional while asking Anu's mother not to separate them to which Anu leaves in awe of him. Anuj then reveals how he regrets stopping Anu 26 years ago when she was about to get married to Vanraj. Anu then apologises to him for making him wait for so long.

Anupama 11 May 2022 Written Update

As Anu and Anuj get emotional recalling the past, Malvika and Devika urge them not to spoil their performance. They all then dance together during the Sangeet ceremony. While everyone enjoys together, Bapuji experiences chest pain and falls down. Everyone gets shocked seeing him collapsed on the floor and tries to wake him up. Anuj then observes GK's face and realises that he knows something about Bapuji. Kavya then finds Bapuji's reports and shows them to Vanraj but he doesn't understand the medical terms.

Vanraj yells at GK

While Vanraj calls the doctor, Anuj says that GK knows about Bapuji's illness. GK then reveals that Bapuji is suffering from heart disease and made him promise that he will not let anyone know about the same until Anu and Anuj get married. Vanraj loses his calm and yells at Gk for not revealing the truth to which Anuj defends him saying that Bapuji forced him to keep this a secret. Vanraj still lashes out at GK and says that he is responsible for Bapuji's condition. Even Baa taunts Anu for enjoying her wedding without caring for Bapuji's health. The doctor then arrives and tells them that they need to operate Bapuji as soon as possible to which everyone decides to postpone the wedding. Bapuji then gains consciousness and murmurs that the wedding should not be postponed otherwise he will not live.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anu breaks down in front of Anuj thinking about Bapuji. On the other hand, as Bapuji refuses to go to the hospital, Anu decides to postpone the wedding.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa