Anupama 11 November 2021 Written Update: Samar Makes Anu Realise The Value Of Anuj's Love

Anupama 11 November 2021 episode begins with Samar talking to Anu and asking her whether Anuj misbehaved or mistreated her in any way. Anu then recalls the time when she first met Anuj and how he always respected her and never tried to cross his line. Samar then says that she loved Vanraj and adds that it was one-sided but Anuj's love for her was devotion as he waited for 26 years. On the other hand, as Vanraj preps to leave for Surat, Baa asks him to go later as it is a festival. He then says that it is important for him to go and stares at Kavya to warn her not to misbehave with Bapuji in his absence. He even asks baa not to fight with Bapuji to which Toshu assures him that he will take good care of him.

Anupama 11 November 2021 Written Update

Toshu further assures everyone that he will talk to Kinjal and will convince her to break ties with Anu. On the other hand, Samar continues to talk to Anu and tells her that he understands that it is difficult for her to open up with him on this topic. He further praises Anuj and convinces Anu that he is a good man. Meanwhile, Kavya tells Baa that taking the property from Anu was a good decision otherwise she and Anuj would have used it against them. She further urges Baa to get the dance academy back from Anu. Baa then pledges to teach Anu a lesson. Samar then tries to convince Anu to accept Anuj's love while on the other hand, Anuj regrets opening up his heart out. he further tells GK that he is so unlucky that he lost his love without even receiving it.

Anu reveals she never felt uncomfortable with Anuj

Samar then asks Anu to swear on him and say whether Anuj was rude to her or misbehaved with her. Anu then confesses that Anuj never made her feel uncomfortable to which Samar compared her relationship with Anuj to Radha Krishna's pure relationship. On the other hand, Anuj thinks that someone must have told Anu about his love confession and she would be hating him at present. Meanwhile, Samar tells Anu that Anuj has not done anything wrong for her to complain or punish him. He then adds that it is time for Anu to give back what she has received from Anuj s far. Anu listens to Samar's words and stands silently while Samar prays to God for them. The next morning, Anu makes rangoli for Diwali and thinks about Anuj's love confession.

Anupama next episode spolier

Anu meets Anuj at the temple. Anuj stands stunned waiting for Anu's reaction. Anu then thanks him for loving her so much and they both then shake hands and have a conversation together.

Image: Anupamaa poster