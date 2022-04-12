Anupama 12 April 2022 Written Update: Anu's Mother Arrives For The Wedding

Anupama 12 April 2022 episode begins with Pakhi sitting at home recalling Samar's words. She then sees the lamp in the temple and lightens it for Anu. Anu and Kinjal see her and get emotional. Anu then thanks Pakhi while Kinjal says that she is positive that Pakhi will support the wedding. Kinjal then wishes that even Toshu changes her mind and attends the wedding. On the other hand, Kavya worries about her job and recalls Rakhi's offer.

Anupama 12 April 2022 Written Update

As Anu reaches home and opens the door, she is surprised to see her mother, Kanta at home sitting with Anuj. Kanta meets Anu and tells her how she never imagined she would get a son in law like Anuj. She then reveals how she always failed to see Anu's happiness in the past 26 years and confessed that she never realised that Anu was not happy in her first marriage. She further regrets not teaching Anu to take a stand for herself and her happiness. As Anuj, Kanta and Anu get emotional, Anuj promises Kanta that he will give all the happiness to Anu.

Kanta warns Anu against Vanraj and Baa

Bapuji and GK then arrive and invite Kanta to the wedding. They both further reveal that since Kinjal is pregnant and needs to rest, he has made Samar and Malvika in charge of the wedding. On the other hand, as Samar makes arrangements for the wedding, Baa taunts him saying that no one will attend the wedding. As Samar walks away, she hopes that something goes wrong at the wedding. Later on, Kanta warns Anu about Vanraj and Baa and asks her to stay strong.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Toshu tells Vanraj that Rakhi is ready to invest in their business idea to which Vanraj gets angry stating that he will not take help from her at any cost. Toshu then tells him to keep his ego aside and even insults him by calling him a loser. Anu, Kinjal, Rakhi and other family members stand in shock.

