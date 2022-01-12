Anupama 12 January 2022 Written Update: The Shah Family Cheers Up Malvika

Anupama 12 January 2022 episode begins with Anu walking into Malvika's room and saying something about Anuj. Malvika panics and asks what happened to Anuj to which Anu asks her to come outside with her. As they both come out, Anuj, Vanraj and the entire Shah family are seen gathered in the garden and are dancing for Malvika to cheer her up. As they all finish their performance, Malvika apologises to them for ruining their New Yar party to which Baa says that the new year begins from today and they never celebrated it with so much fun ever.

Anupama 12 January 2022 Written Update

Anu then asks Malvika to try and move on from her past and even tells Anuj to do the same. Vanraj then says that their new year resolution should be making a new start. They all then click pictures with each other while Pakhi walks aside and talks t someone on the phone. She tells that she hasn't changed her mind and just need some time to which Samar hears her conversation and asks who is she talking to. Pakhi dodges her question while Samar yells at her. baa then arrives and sends them to the garden. In the garden, everyone sits together for a picnic and have lunch. Malvika then thanks Anu for supporting her. Later on, Anu asks Toshu about Rakhi's health and tells him to enquire about the same from Kinjal.

Malvika says this is her best New Year

Anu then asks everyone to add happiness to their lives ahead while later on, she asks Anuj to get a good psychologist for Malvika. They both then discuss the awareness about mental health in society and later indulge in fun banter. Vanraj then arrives and forms Anuj that he needs to go to the office for a meeting to which Anuj insists on coming with him. Vanraj tries to deny it but Anuj still accompanies her. This leaves Anu worried and thinking about why she feels tense when Anuj and Vanraj are together. Meanwhile, Bapuji asks Baa whether Kavya called her to which she says yes and reveals that she will be staying in Mumbai at her friend's place and will be looking for a job there. They both then discuss Vanraj's relationship with Kavya. On the other hand, Pakhi meets Anu and tells her that wants to pursue further studies in the USA as all her friends are doing the same. Anu gets shocked to hear this.

Anupama next episode spoiler

In the next episode, Anuj and Anu get awkward seeing Vanraj and Malvika together. On the other hand, Anuj shouts at Vanraj and tells him to get lost from his office.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa