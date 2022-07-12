Anupama 12 July 2022 Written Update: Vanraj Apologises To Pakhi; Allows Her To Meet Adhik

Anupama 12 July 2022 episode begins with Anuj getting up after the mirror falls behind him and asking Anu if she was fine. As Anu hugs him, she learns that Anuj has pieces of glass all over his shoulders. She gets shocked and then removes them while giving him first aid. On the other hand, Kavya tells Vanraj that anger is not the solution and advises him to talk to Pakhi in a normal tone. She even tells him that if he continues to control Pakhi, she might run away and start living with Anu and he will not be able to stop him. Kavya then mistakenly confesses that she still loves Vanraj.

Anupama 12 July 2022 Written Update

Vanraj then meets Pakhi and apologises to her. He then says that she can meet Adhik but only in his or Anu’s presence to which she thanks him. On the other hand, Anuj tries to explain to Anu that life can be unpredictable to which she refuses to listen. They both then decide not to confront Ankush and Barkha about their business failure.

Anu and Anuj get a call from the orphanage

Anuj then gets a call from the orphanage and learns that they are eligible to become foster parents of little Anu. This makes them excited. On the other hand, as Kavya and Kinjal bond with each other, Vanraj looks at them and smiles. Later, Anuj tells Anu that they cannot adopt Anu until they complete 2 years of marriage. Meanwhile, Vanraj speaks his heart out to Kavya and reveals that he has a bad feeling about Anuj’s family members. He even states that he would've been okay if there was any other boy instead of Adhik. As Samar and Sara arrive at the academy, they see Anuj and Anu dancing with joy. They both refuse to reveal the secret and leave.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anu tells Anuj that they should tell everyone about the little Anu to which he asks her not to. Meanwhile, Adhik tells Barkha that if he marries Pakhi, Barkha will have control over Anu. Sara overhears their conversation and runs to Anuj and Anu to reveal the same. On the other hand, Adhik and Barkha run behind her asking her not to tell anyone about what she heard.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa