Anupama 12 May 2022 Written Update: Bapuji Refuses To Go To The Hospital

Anupama 12 May 2022 episode begins with Anu breaking down in tears in front of Anuj while recalling Bapuji's health. Anuj then consoles her while she accuses herself of being selfish and didn't think about her father's health. She then pours her heart out to Anuj and reveals how much Bapuji means to her. Even Anuj feels guilty for not thinking about Bapuji. As they both share their pain while hugging each other, they wonder what would they have done if something happened to Bapuji.

Anupama 12 May 2022 Written Update

As they both talk to each other, Samar calls them. They then learn that Bapuji has gained consciousness to which Anu breaks down in tears apologising to him. While Gk feels guilty for not revealing the truth, Kanta tells everyone that a father always makes sacrifices for his daughter. On the other hand, Devika and Malvika get stunned by Bapuji's strength. Bapuji then apologises to Anu for ruining her sangeet ceremony to which Anu decides to postpone the wedding. Bapuji denies it and says that he will not go to the hospital until Anu and Anuj get married. Anu, Baa and others try to convince him but he doesn't listen to anyone.

Anu urges Bapuji to go to the hospital

Anu then tells Vanraj to take Bapuji to the hospital to which Bapuji states that he will not return alive if they take him. He then urges Anu to let him stay until the wedding and let him watch her get married. Anu then asks him to take care of himself till the wedding. GK then apologises to Anu and gives her Bapuji's medical prescription.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Anu and Anuj get ready for the Haldi ceremony, Dolly, Samar and Toshu meet Vanraj and Baa and urge them to attend the wedding ceremony.

Image: A still from Anupamaa