Anupama 13 April 2022 Written Update: Toshu Insults Vanraj, Calls Him A Loser

Anupama 13 April 2022 episode begins with Kanta advising Anu not to ruin her happiness because of the Shah family while adding that Baa will never change. On the other hand, as Toshu tries to convince Vanraj that he has someone who can help them, Vanraj refuses to listen to him. Rakhi then enters the house and leaves everyone in shock. She then offers help to Vanraj but he refuses it. She then sees Kinjal helping out Anu and lashes out at her for doing the household work. Meanwhile, Toshu asks Vanraj to share their ideas with Rakhi to which Toshu shouts at him for being egoistic.

Anupama 13 April 2022 Written Update

Toshu then continues to insult Vanraj and even calls him a loser. He further blames him for making him a loser too and slams him for losing the opportunity Malvika gave them. He then adds how Vanraj did not focus on their business but on Anu and Anuj's relationship to which Anu tells him to shut up. Toshu then says that Vanraj never earned anything in life and did nothing for his children. Kinjal then gives him a befitting reply by reminding him about how he refused to let their child come into this world. On listening to this, Anu reminds Toshu of how Vanraj loves him unconditionally while Kinjal asks him not to take Rakhi's help.

Toshu begs Rakhi for help

Toshu then folds his hands in front of Rakhi and begs her to help him. Rakhi then says that she needs to think about offering help to him while Baa taunts Toshu for insulting his family. As Toshu leaves furiously, Anu talks to Vanraj and asks him to have a word with Toshu as soon as he calms down. She also asks Vanraj to behave from now onwards otherwise his Karma will keep returning to him just the way it did today.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Anuj storms to the Shah house, he accidentally hits Vanraj and they both fall down. Anuj then gives an envelope to Anu and blissfully reveals that her dance academy has received a contract for one year. This leaves Anu delighted while the other family members including Vanraj and Baa stand in shock.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa