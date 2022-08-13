Anupama 13 August 2022 Written Update: Vanraj Confesses Pushing Anuj Off The Cliff

Anupama 13 August 2022 episode begins with Baa and Bapuji meeting Vanraj and motivating him to get well soon. They tell him that he still needs to play with his grandkids so he needs to get well soon. Baa then adds that she knows he wouldn't have done anything wrong with Anuj. Meanwhile, Anu tells Toshu to get refreshments for Baa, Bapuji, GK, and Kavya while Ankush and Adhik meet Barkha and asks where she was.

Anupama 13 August 2022 Written Update

Toshu then feeds juice to Anu and refreshments to the others. Samar and Anu then console each other. On the other hand, Kinjal tells Dolly to take Lil Anu to the hospital and adds that she will extend her strength to Anu to which Pakhi says that she will accompany them too. Meanwhile, Anu finds an unread audio message from Anuj in which he expresses his love for her.

Lil Anu meets Anu in the hospital

Samar then takes Anu to the hall where Dolly, Lil Anu, and Pakhi are waiting for her. She hugs Lil Anu and Pakhi and breaks down in tears. Pakhi asks Anu how Vanraj and Anu were to which she reveals that Vanraj is fine. Lil Anu then asks how her father is to which the latter stays silent. Pakhi then confesses that she wants to apologise to Anuj as soon as he wakes up. Meanwhile, as Kavya meets Vanraj, he whispers something in her ear which leaves her in shock. She then rushes to Anu and tells her to meet Vanraj. As Anu meets Vanraj, he tries to tell her that he pushed Anuj off the cliff. Samar overhears their conversation and as Anu comes out of the room, she tells him that this is half the truth. Meanwhile, Ankush asks Barkha whether she was involved in Anuj and Vanraj’s accident to which she denies it. Later on, as Vanraj needs to be shifted to the general ward, Baa learns that the rooms were quite expensive. Anu tells Toshu to get the best room for Vanraj to which baa says that they cannot afford it.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Baa begs Anu not to file a complaint against Vanraj while revealing that Kavya called the police.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa