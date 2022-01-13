Anupama 13 January 2022 Written Update: Pakhi Gets Adamant To Study Abroad

Anupama 13 January 2022 episode begins with Pakhi waiting for Anu's reply after asking her to let her go abroad for further studies. Pakhi then asks whether she is thinking about how will they arrange for money to which Anu says that she is thinking about how will she live without seeing her. They both then get emotional. On the other hand, as Baa and Baopuji sit together, they get a video call from Kavya who informs them that she is going for an interview and will get a job as soon as possible. She also says how much she loves them to which they bless her and wish her all the best.

Anupama 13 January 2022 Written Update

As Kavya thanks them for supporting her, she also urges them to speak to Vanraj for once so that he could give her one more chance. Later on, Baa says that even she made mistakes and received a second chance then why shouldn't Kavya receive a second chance. Meanwhile, Anu tells Pakhi that even she wants her to fly high but asks her why does she want to go abroad at present. She also suggests that she could go later on for a professional degree but Pakhi gets adamant and says that she does not want to end up like her. Anu then asks her not to compare herself with others but Pakhi refuses to listen and tells her to talk to Vanraj and Bapuji about it.

Vanraj and Malvika's friendship makes Anuj awkward

Malvika gets ready for the office and asks Anu to accompany her if she is ready. Anu thinks about Anuj and Vanraj as they reach the office, she sees them arguing with each other. She then realises that it was her imagination. As they both enter the meeting room, they see Anuj and Vanraj having a healthy argument over something. Anu then decides to talk to Vanraj about Pakhi after he calms down. Later on, as Anu and Anuj talk to each other, they begin to gaze into each other's eyes while Malvika arrives and teases them. On the other hand, as Pakhi thinks that her family will never allow her to go out of the country for her studies, Baa arrives and says that she agrees with what Anu said. Meanwhile, Malvika gets sweets for Vanraj and as she feeds him with her hands, Anuj and Anu walk in and get awkward on seeing them. Anuj then leaves making an excuse.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anu tells Vanraj to maintain a professional relationship with Malvika while Vanraj clarifies that he has been doing the same. Anu then warns him to stay alert and tells him that he should remember what he said otherwise she will be the first one standing against him.

