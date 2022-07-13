Anupama 13 July 2022 Written Update: Anuj Stops Anu From Informing Family About Li'l Anu

Anupama 13 July 2022 episode begins with Adhik taking anxiety pills from Barkha’s hand and telling her that they are harmful to her. She then urges him to stop making him anxious so that she doesn't have to take pills. He informs Barkha about the incident at the cafe to which Barkha stands in shock. He then says that he wants to marry Pakhi so that Barkha can keep Anu in control. Sara overhears their conversation and lashes out at them for their plan. She then says that she will tell everything to Anu while Adhik tries to explain the situation to her. She still walks out and calls Anu to which Barkha begs her to stop.

Anupama 13 July 2022 Written Update

Barkha then tells Sara that it is okay to think about such things while Sara asks her not to create evil strategies against Pakhi and Anu. Anu and Anuj then arrive and ask Barkha and Sara about their argument. Barkha changes the topic while Sara loses her calm and goes to her room. Anu informs Ankush and Barkha about Anuj’s accident while the latter tells them that needs to go to Mumbai. Anuj and Anu then reveal that they have a surprise for them.

Anuj gets overwhelmed by the thought of becoming a father

As Anu and Anuj get excited to become foster parents to the little Anu, they discuss plans about how to make her feel comfortable at home. Anuj gets overwhelmed with the fact that there will be a baby who will call him dad. Meanwhile, Kinjal feels uneasy and urges Anu to come home. She then reaches the Shah house and makes Kinjal calm down as the latter feels restless. Vanraj then arrives and assures Kinjal that Anu has another family to take care of so the others will be there for her. Anu then reveals that she and Anuj have a huge surprise for them. Later on, Anu meets Anuj at home and expresses her excitement about becoming a mother again. Anuj then affirms that she will not tell anyone about little Anu until she arrives home.

Anupama next episode spoiler

While Vanraj worries about Anu’s surprise, she brings little Anu home. As Ankush and Barkha learn that she is Anuj and Anu’s daughter, they stand stunned.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa