Anupama 13 June 2022 Spoiler: Will Anu Let Barkha Takeover The Kapadia Mansion?

Rupali Ganguly-starrer TV show Anupama is currently garnering loads of love and appreciation from the fans for its thought-provoking plotline and stellar performance of the cast. As the latest episodes depict how the Kapadia family hosts a housewarming party for everyone. Read further ahead to get the full updates about Anupama 13 June 2022 spoiler alerts.

Anupama 13 June 2022 spoiler begins with Anuj and Anu warmly meeting the Shah family with Barkha furiously looking at them. Later on, Barkha taunts the Shah family to which Vanraj gives her a befitting reply. As the duo begin a heated argument, Anuj intervenes and calms them down. While Bapuji hands over the gifts to the Kapadia family, Barkha tells the servant not to put those gifts beside other gifts. Vanraj notices the same and gets furious. As Barkha starts the party by encouraging everyone to come on the dance floor, Anu walks in and says that she can continue with the party after the pooja is performed. This leaves Barkha in shock.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, as Anuj and Anu arrive at the housewarming party, Barkha tries taking over the party by entering the house without performing any pooja or waiting for the Shah family. On the other hand, Kavya informs Vanraj, Leela and Hasmuk that Anuj purchased the house in Ahemdabad’s most posh location. As soon as the Shahs arrive at the Kapadia mansion, the guard stops them and asks them to show the invite. This makes Vanraj furious and he feels insulted. Paritosh asks Vanraj to calm down and he along with Samar, Kinjal and Pakhi decide to call Anu, however, they could not reach her. Anu feels guilty for not being present for her family and apologizes to them for facing all the humiliation.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa