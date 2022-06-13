Anupama 13 June 2022 Written Update: Anu Stops Barkha's Dance Party To Perform Pooja

Anupama 13 June 2022 episode begins with Anu apologising to the Shah family with folded hands and urging them to come with her inside the house. As they all enter the house, Anuj warmly welcomes them while Barkha looks at them furiously. Baa then tells Anuj to hire literate guards for his house which leaves Anuj in confusion. Anuj asks Anu about what hapBbut she assures him that everything is fine. Bapuji then hands over the gifts to Barkha who later asks the servant to hide the same under the table. Vanraj notices the same.

Anupama 13 June 2022 Written Update

Barkha then shares eye contact with Vanraj and then notices Lord Ganesh's sticker on the door. She then asks who stuck it to which Anu reveals that she did. On the other hand, Anuj introduces the Shah family to his brother Ankush. As Ankush later meets Barkha, he sees her taking anxiety pills to which he asks what’s wrong with her. Barkha then speaks her heart out revealing that since Anuj has good relations with Anu’s family, Sara and Adhik will feel left out and nothing will be left in the business for them. She then asserts that she will make sure Adhik and Sara get their rights.

Anuj learns about Barkha’s argument with the Shahs

As Anuj learns about Barkha’s argument with the Shahs from Anu, he feels guilty. On the other hand, Sara and Samar meet each other and introduce themselves along with Toshu and Kinjal. Meanwhile, Pakhi runs into Adhik while Samar, Toshu, Kinjal, and Sara also join them. Adhik and Toshu then recall their fight during the concert while Sara urges them to get a fresh new start. On the other hand, Baa compliments Anu’s necklace and asks why is Barkha wearing such revealing clothes. Kavya then assures Baa that it is okay to wear such clothes and even urges her to do the same. As Anu plans to begin with the puja, Barkha makes an announcement revealing that Anuj Kapadia is back whereas Anuj takes over and reveals that the real owner of the empire is his wife Anu. Barkha then informs everyone that the dance party will begin. While everyone enjoys dancing, Anu stops the music and plays aarti. Barkha asks her why is she doing this to which Anu explains her the meaning and value of housewarming. She then states that Barkha can party after the puja is done.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Baa tells Bapuji that they now need to distance themselves from the Kapadia family. On the other hand, Anuj and Anu perform the puja together while Barkha tells Ankush that she will not let Anu own the Kapadia empire.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa