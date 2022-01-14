Anupama 14 January 2022 Written Update: Samar And Nandini Get Into A Heated Argument

Anupama 14 January 2022 episode begins with Anu telling Vanraj that he should know Malvika is Anuj's sister to which he says that he knows it and she doesn't need to remind him. She then asks him to be careful with Malvika but Vanraj says that it is not his problem if Malvika is over-friendly. He further clarifies that he is neither interested in Kavya nor Malvika. Anu then asks him to still be careful. On the other hand, Baa meets Samar and asks whether he had any argument with Nandini to which he denies it. He then expresses his desire to get married to Nandini. Baa then gets surprised and teases Samar but she still wonders whether they had any argument.

Anupama 14 January 2022 written update

Later on, as Bapuji, Baa, and Toshu sit together, they wish that Kavya should get a good job soon. Toshu then expresses how difficult it is for a working person to stay unemployed. Samar then gets excited to learn that Baa is cooking his favourite Gujrati dish and they all gear up to celebrate the Sankranti festival together. On the other hand, Anu meets Anuj and tries to make him understand some relationships might look different from friendship while referring to Vanraj and Malvika. Anuj then replies that sometimes the situation gets the other way round and then gazes into Anu's eyes with love.

Anu and Anuj's romantic moment

They both then share a moment together while Malvika arrives and looks at them adorably thinking how they look so cute together. Later on, as Samar meets Nandini, she argues with her over Kavya leaving the house. Samar then asks her to calm down but she keeps saying that the family is not doing right with Kavya. Samar then reminds her of what Kavya did to him and his family while Nandini backs her. As they both enter the house, they see Baa sitting on a chair. She then hands over a stick to them and asks them to hit each other. She then asks them what is the need to fight outside the house when they can talk inside without letting the neighbours know. She then talks to them about their argument and convinces Nandini that they have no issues with Kavya. On the other hand, Anu dreams of spending a romantic time with Anuj but gets awkward later on. Meanwhile, Samar and Nandini argue in front of Baa and decide to give their wedding a second thought.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anu decides to mend Anuj and Malvika's relationship and tells Anuj that she is returning to her home. Anu later learns about Nandini and Samar's fight and gets stunned.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa