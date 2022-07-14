Anupama 14 July 2022 Written Update: Little Anu's Arrival Leave Kapadia Family In Shock

Anupama 14 July 2022 episode begins with Kavya asking Vanraj whether he was still thinking about Anu to which he says that he is wondering who will be the new guest arriving. Vanraj then expresses his concern about Anu and Anuj and states that if he was able to ruin their business while staying outside their house then it will be easier for Ankush and Barkha to destroy their lives. Kavya then asserts that she knows Anuj and Anu are not fools. Vanraj then asks her whether she is still in touch with Anirudh to which she says that she has just taken a loan from him.

Anupama 14 July 2022 Written Update

Anu and Anuj pray to God as the latter heads to Mumbai to bring little Anu home. Meanwhile, Kinjal and Vanraj return home after a morning walk to which Bapuji asks baa to do the same. Baa then asks Vanraj whether he spoke to the doctor about Bapuji’s health to which the latter asks him to postpone his treatment because Kinjal needs all the attention and money. On hearing this, Vanraj feels guilty for not being able to provide the best to his family. On the other hand, Anuj meets Anu and hugs him as she calls him Papa.

Barkha, Ankush and Adhik stand stunned at little Anu’s arrival

While Anu bakes a cake and cooks food for little Anu, Barkha, Sara, Ankush and Adhik stand clueless thinking about what she is up to. As little Anu reaches home, she refers to Anu as her mom to which everyone stands in shock. Anuj then informs them that they are foster parents to little Anu. While everyone gets stunned learning this, Sara and GK interact with little Anu and introduce themselves. Anu and Anuj then introduce her to Ankush and Barkha. They all then cut the cake with little Anu.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Barkha questions Anu and Anuj for not even asking or informing them about bringing little Anu home to which Anuj taunts her and says that even others hide important things from him. On the other hand, Pakhi shows little Anu’s picture to Vanraj and says that Anu and Anuj became her foster parents.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa