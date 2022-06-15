Anupama 15 June Written Update: Hasmukh Faces Humiliation At Housewarming Party

Anupama 15 June 2022 episode begins with Anupama completing the hand print ritual of the housewarming pooja. Later, Anuj and Barkha bring a new nameplate for the house. Anuj dedicates the nameplate to Anupama with her name written on it, whereas, Barkha's nameplate reads Kapadia's. Leela then asks Anupama which nameplate will she go forward with, to which the latter responds that she will keep both the nameplates, leaving everyone impressed.

Anupama 15 June written update

Meanwhile, as the party begins, Anupama asks Hasmukh if he ate something. Hasmukh nods his head. Anupama then confides in Hasmukh and tells him that she is sceptical about adjusting to a high-class family as she hails from a middle-class background and is habituated to that kind of lifestyle only. However, Hasmukh tries to pacify her and tells her that she will adjust eventually.

On the other hand, Vanraj bumps into Ankush.The two talk about Anupama where the latter asks Vanraj whether he is still on talking terms with his ex-wife because in the USA couples are not on good terms post their separation. Vanraj then reveals that couples can separate but it is not possible for two parents to separate. Ankush then taunts Vanraj that they could meet the Kapadias only because of Anupama. Vanraj gives a befitting reply to Ankush and says that instead of being worried about him, he should focus on himself. Anuj and Anupama spot Vanraj and Ankush together and find it extremely fishy.

Anupama lashes out at the guest for disrespecting Hasmuk

During the party, Hasmukh drinks soda and burps, Barkha's guest at the party judge Hasmukh for burping publicly and tries to humiliate him. Vanraj backs his father and takes a stand for him. Seeing Vanraj and Hasmukh creating a scene at the function, Ankush loses his calm. Later Anuj and Anupama come and ask what happened. After hearing the matter, Anupama lashes out at the guest for disrespecting Hasmukh. Anupama asks the guest to apologize to Hasmukh. Anuj too takes Anupama's side.

Anupama next episode spoiler

In the precap, it is seen that the Shahs leave the house without eating anything. Anupama then regrets and tells Anuj that the family left without eating because of the humiliation they faced.