Anupama 16 August 2022 Written Update: Barkha Accuses Anu Of Having Soft Corner For Vanraj

The Anupama 16 August 2022 episode begins with Barkha accusing Vanraj of deliberately pushing Anuj off the cliff while Kavya argues with her. Barkha then asks why didn't anyone file a police complaint. She then accuses Kavya of not letting this happen because Vanraj is her husband to which Toshu tells her to think why would Vanraj push him off the cliff and then jump after him. As they both get into a heated argument, Baa also intervenes and says that Barkha is only concerned about Anuj’s property and nothing else.

Anupama 16 August 2022 written update

Barkha then adds that she will make sure Vanraj is behind the bars to which Anu arrives and slams her and Baa for creating nuisance in the hospital. Barkha then accuses Anu of having a soft corner for Vanraj and even asks her why she got married to Anuj when she had feelings for Vanraj. She continues to insult Anu for siding with Vanraj but Anu then loses her calm on her.

Anu warns Barkha to not question her character

Anu then tells Barkha to thank God that they are in a hospital otherwise she would've revealed what she can do when someone points their finger at her character. Anu then says that she doesn't want her to intervene between her and Anuj. As Toshu gets furious at Barkha, Adhik lashes out at him for misbehaving with his sister. Ankush intervenes and they all get into an argument again. Anu then gets a call from the doctor informing her about Anuj’s health update. She runs to meet him and as she makes him hear Lil Anu’s message for her, he opens his eyes. They both then express their love for each other but he gets unconscious again.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Vanraj tells Anu that the accident shouldn't have happened to which Anu lashes out at him and holds him responsible for Anuj’s condition. Barkha smirks as she overhears their conversation.

(Image: A Still from Anupamaa)