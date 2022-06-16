Anupama 16 June 2022 Written Update: Shahs Leave Anu's Housewarming Party Without Eating

Anupama 16 June 2022 episode begins with Barkha telling Anu that she wants to apologize on behalf of Mrs Mehta while Bapuji says that she doesn't need to do that. She then asks Mrs Mehta to apologize to Bapuji to which she says sorry to him. Barkha then asks everyone not to ruin the party and have lunch together. Later, Anu also apologises to Barkha and says that she shouldn't have spoken to her in a rude way. Anu and Anuj then walk away to serve lunch to the Shah family. Ankush then tells Barkha that Anu is stronger than they thought about her.

Anupama 16 June 2022 Written Update

As Anu urges everyone to have lunch, Vanraj says that they will not eat anything. This leaves Anu and Anuj in shock. Vanraj further says that they did have the prasad but they will not be having lunch to which baa supports his decision and says that their stomachs were already full with Barkha’s insult. As the Shah family leaves without having food, Anu stands with tears in her eyes. On the other hand, Ankush and Barkha feel relieved as the Shah family leaves.

Anu and Anuj get the media limelight

Anu then speaks her heart out to Anuj and says that she wants both her family to be together to which Anuj says that he should buy a separate house for Barkha and Ankush. Anu gets shocked and urges him not to separate the family apart. On the other hand, Barkha loses her calm learning that Anu and Anuj got all the limelight in the media while their names were not mentioned anywhere. Ankush then lashes out at Barkha and reminds her about how she has been unable to maintain her relationships with her family. Meanwhile, as the Shah family reaches home, kavya asks Vanraj why didn't he give the gift to Anuj to which he says that he didn't feel like it because he already has so many expensive things in his house.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Pakhi tells everyone that she will now spend half of her time at Anu’s house to which Samar says that she just wants to do that because Anu is now rich. Even Vanraj stops her to do the same but Pakhi is adamant.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa