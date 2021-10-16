'Anupama' 16 October 2021 Written Update: Anuj Helps Samar Find Nandini

The Anupama October 16 episode begins with Anupama sharing her story with the women participants. She encourages them and talks about unity. When Anuj applauds Anupama, she gives credit to Anuj, Devika and Bapuji.

Anuj encourages everyone while on the other hand, Vanraj watches the competition on his phone.

Anupama today episode

As the cooking competition begins, Anuj and Anupama cheer the participants with a dance performance. Samar reaches the venue in a hurry to talk to Anupama. Samar gives Anupama Nandini's letter and Anupama consoles Samar. Anuj intervenes and suggests he should go with Samar to look for Nandini. Anupama calls Vanraj to inform him about Samar and Nandini. However, Vanraj refuses to listen to her as he is engaged in an argument with a vendor.

Anupama update: Anuj helps Samar find Nandini

Samar recalls his memories with Nandini and breaks down. Anuj Kapadia tells him he should not lose hope. He prays to god and leaves to look for Nandini. Bapuji asks Anupama to judge the competition. Seeing Anupama worried, he asks her about Anuj. Anupama lies and says Anuj had to go as something important has come up. Anupama tastes every dish and judges the competition. Devika asks the contestants to wait for a while as they will soon announce the results.

On the other hand, Anuj tells Samar they should inform his family as they need to involve the police. Kavya checks her social media handle and sees Rohan on her friend list. She tells Vanraj about Rohan and Anupama intervenes. Anupama tells Vanraj about Nandini and Samar. As Vanraj calls Samar, Anuj picks his phone and talks to Vanraj. Vanraj gets furious and says he will not help Samar because Anuj has already replaced him.

Anuj and Samar bring Nandini home

Anuj and Samar find Nandini on their way home. However, Vanraj and Ba do not listen to everyone and crib upon Anuj helping Samar. Samar and Anuj bring Nandini home. Anupama asks Nandini why she ran away. Nandini tells her that she was worried about Samar. She further reveals Rohan forced her to get into his car but she ran away and fainted.

Vanraj yells at Anupama for not informing him about Samar and Nandini. Samar intervenes and says he and Nandini asked Anupama not to tell him the truth. Nandini also apologises to Vanraj. Samar then hugs Anuj to thank him for helping him. Anupama gets emotional and thanks Anuj for everything he had done for her family.

(Image: Anupama poster)