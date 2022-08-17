Anupama 17 August 2022 Written Update: Anuj's Condition Deteriorates; Slips Into A Coma

Anupama 17 August 2022 episode begins with Anu telling Anuj that Vanraj is doing well and reveals that Lil Anu is missing him a lot. She then gives him the bracelet Lil Anu sent for him while Anuj urges her to take him home. On the other hand, the family members stand outside the ICU and watch them. Kavya thinks about whether Anuj will reveal what happened at the cliff.

Anupama 17 August 2022 Written Update

Anuj leaves Anu’s hand and his condition gets critical. The doctor asks Anu to go outside while they treat him. Everyone stands outside. Meanwhile, Lil Anu tells Kinjal that Anuj was supposed to take them to Goa to which Kinjal gets emotional. On the other hand, while Anu stands outside the ICU, Barkha tells Adhik and Ankush that she is glad Anuj’s condition is bad so that they can figure out to get everything in their hands. Ankush then reminds her that Anu is the owner of the business. Anu then looks at them which leaves them in shock. They notice that she didn't hear their conversation.

Doctor informs them that Anuj is in a coma

As the doctor informs them that Anuj is in a coma, Anu stays by his side all the time while Vanraj recovers gradually. Nine days later, as Vanraj gets better, Kavya asks him about what happened at the cliff to which he says that he cannot remember anything. After 13 days, Vanraj goes to meet Anu and asks how Anuj is. He then apologises to Anu to which Anu lashes out at him and asks why did he take Anuj to the cliff to which he adds that he wanted to talk to him. She then asks what was the need to talk to him at the cliff. Vanraj then adds that he doesn't remember how they fell off and says that he doesn't know whether he pushed Anuj accidentally. Barkha overhears their conversation and smirks.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Vanraj returns home, Lil Anu asks how her father was. On the other hand, Vanraj tells Baa what will happen when Anuj regains his memory about what happened at the cliff.

Image: A still from Anupamaa