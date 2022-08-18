Anupama 18 August 2022 Written Update: Anuj Comes Back To Kapadia House

Anupama 18 August 2022 episode begins with Anu talking to Anuj while kavya gets emotional seeing her. Vanraj returns home while Pakhi, Dolly and Kinjal welcome him. Baa and Vanraj then go to the temple and pray for his well being to which Vanraj prays for Anuj as well. He then meets Lil Anu who mocks her and asks him not to drive rashly. She then asks how his father is to which he gets speechless.

Anupama 18 August 2022 Written Update

On the other hand, as Anu urges Anuj to wake up, he wakes up and asks her to take him home but he soon gets unconscious again. The doctor tells Anu that it is a good thing that he is regaining consciousness. Meanwhile, Barkha conspires against Anuj and says that they can target Vanraj to attack the Shah family. She then adds that she needs to go to the hospital to see how Anuj is doing while Adhik asks GK to prepare food.

Barkha taunts The Shahs

On the other hand, Vanraj spends time with the family as they decide to celebrate Janmashtami. The doctor later informs Anu that she can take Anuj home but with a full-time nurse beside him. As Anu informs Ankush about Anuj's return, everyone gets tensed. GK, on the other hand, prepares sweets as it is also Anuj’s birthday. As Anuj returns home, Lil Anu gets happy seeing him while Barkha taunts Bapuji, Toshu and Samar for Vanraj’s act. On the other hand, Vanraj worries whether it was he who pushed Anuj off the cliff.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Barkha asks Anu to sign a cheque, she refuses to do so. Barkha then lashes out at her stating that if Anu doesn't trust her and then even she doesn't trust her. Anu then warns her to maintain peace on Anuj’s birthday otherwise she will announce the news that Anuj was supposed to reveal after the puja.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa