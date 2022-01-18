Anupama 18 January 2022 Written Update: Samar Breaks Up With Nandini

Anupama 18 January 2022 episode begins with Anuj and Anu cooking together in the kitchen while having a conversation about Samar and Nandini. Anuj then tells her that Samar's temper might be similar to what Vanraj has but he has a heart just like Anu. He also tells Anu that Samar and Nandini will not be angry at each other for long to which Anu says that she will talk to Samar about it.

On the other hand, as Nandini arrives at the Shah house, she lashes out at Vanraj for ruining Kavya's life just like he did to Anu. Baa then asks her to calm down but she doesn't listen to her.

Anupama 18 January 2022 Written Update

Nandini further points her finger at all the family members for staying silent when Vanraj was mistreating Kavya. Toshu and Kinjal then ask her to calm down and then talk because the problem is not that serious and they can solve it. Nandini then says that there's no option but to shout as none of them will take her or Kavya's side. Pakhi then asks her not to mistreat her father to which they both get into an argument. Samar then arrives to break up with her and throws away their engagement ring.

Anu makes heart-shaped parantha for Anuj

On the other hand, as Anu walks out of the kitchen, Anuj sees a heart-shaped parantha on the plate and gets shocked. He then wonders whether Anu made it for him to which Anu looks at him from behind and smiles. Meanwhile, Samar breaks his relationship with Nandini while Vanraj stands in support of him. Vanraj then says that he never wanted Nandini to become his daughter-in-law and states that his son can get many other better girls. As Vanraj and Samar continue to lash out at Nandini, Vanraj screams at her to leave the house. As she walks out, she stumbles on the door but Anu holds her. Anu tries to ask her why she is crying but she walks away.

Anu then enters the house to talk to Samar and Vanraj. On the other hand, Anuj lovingly looks at the heart-shaped parantha when Malvika arrives and snatches it away from his hand. They both then fight with each other to eat it but later decide to share. They then think about how much they miss having Anu around and wonder what will happen when she will have to leave. Meanwhile, Anu lashes out at Vanraj for not handling the situation well and shouting at Nandini for no reason. They both then argue with each other after which Anu warns him and says that neither her son will become another Vanraj Shah nor Nandini will become another Kavya.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Vanraj tells Samar to break all ties with Nandini if he thinks she is wrong while Anu asks him to think again as true love is not something everyone gets easily.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa