Anupama 19 January 2022 Written Update: Vanraj Persuades Samar To Break Up With Nandini

Anupama 19 January 2022 episode begins with Anu telling Samar that he has only two options, either he can break up with the love of his life, Nandini or try and mend his complicated relationship. She further tells him that if he will break up with Nandini then the entire family will get affected to which Bapuji supports her. Samar then gives an example of Anu and Vanraj's break up to which Anu states that their relationship was nothing as compared to Samar and Nandini's bond. Baa then asks Samar to calm down and think before taking this big decision.

Anupama 19 January 2022 Written Update

Vanraj then tries to make Samar realise that as he was stuck with Anu and later with Kavya, he does not want him to regret later in life as he did. He then tells him to end his relationship if he feels like to which Anu lashes out at Vanraj for advising his son to break up instead of trying to solve his problems. Ann then tells Vanrajk that one needs to make their relationship work while Vanraj keeps insisting on Samar to break up. On the other hand, Nandini calls a person to break the lock of his door and keeps on yelling at her. Anu then arrives and hugs Nandini to which she says that she does not want to say anything because she knows Anu will take Samar's side. Anu then tells her that she will only stand for the right thing.

Toshu supports Nandini

Later on, Toshu meets Nandini and asks her to calm down and asks her not to compare Samar and her relationship with Anu and Vanraj's. She then says that nothing is left now and even Vanraj sai that she is not worth marrying his son. Meanwhile, Vanraj and Anu go to the office but do not greet Anuj and Malvika. This leaves the latter in confusion so they both approach them individually to ask what happened. Anuj calms down Anu and asks her about the issue to which she tells him about her argument with Vanraj and Samar. On the other hand, Vanraj opens up about the same in front of Malvika. He then asks her how did she manage to survive without her family while going through the trauma because he couldn't do the same

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Vanraj tries to gain the sympathy of Malvika, he recalls how she once told him that she might give away the business to him and leave. Vanraj then holds Malvika's hand to gain her trust but Anu sees that. She later confronts Vanraj about the same and warns her by telling him to focus on his family. Vanraj then says that he needs to support Malvika first.

