Anupama 2 February 2022 Written Update: Anuj Tells Malvika To End Partnership With Vanraj

Anupama 2 February 2022 episode begins with Anu and Anuj spending some quality time together. Anu then asks why is he flirting a lot these days to which he asks why is she blushing a lot these days. On the other hand, as Vanraj and Malvika's Mumbai project gets finalised, Malvika gets second thoughts about shifting to Mumbai without Anuj and Anu.

She tells Vanraj that she can never stay away from her brother and most importantly from Anu. Meanwhile, as Anuj and Anu play badminton together. Anu spots him falling from the cliff but she manages to grab his hand pull him towards her. They both then hug each other and get awkward thereafter.

Anupama 2 February 2022 written update

Anu then asks him to be cautious to which he says that he knows Anu will not let him fall. Anuj then gets a call from Malvika and gets shocked to hear what she says. Later on, at home, Malvika arrives and informs Anuj and Anu that she is shifting to Mumbai with Vanraj and they will be living in a hotel until they find good flats.

Anuj gets angry at her for not informing them about her decision and expresses his disapproval of her working with Vanraj. Malvika then defends Vanraj to which Anuj and Anu try to convince her that he is not a good man.

Kavya tells Vanraj that she will not leave him

As Vanraj arrives home, he informs Kavya that he is shifting to Mumbai for his project to which she says that he can do whatever he wants but she will never leave him. On the other hand, Malvika learns that Anuj knows about her feelings for Vanraj and accuses Anu of telling him. Anuj then assures her that he heard it himself and Anu never told him anything. Anuj then shouts at Malvika and tells her to end her partnership with Vanraj to which she stands silently.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anu meets Vanraj and asks him why is he playing with Malvika's emotions, to which he says that he is only focused on his career. Malvika then arrives and informs everyone that she is ending her partnership with him, which leaves Vanraj in shock.

Image: A still from Anupamaa