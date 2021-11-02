Anupama 2 November 2021 Written Update: Kavya Manipulates Baa To Get Anu's Property Share

Anupama 2 November 2021 episode begins with the Shah family sitting together at the dining table while Kavya is serving food to Bapuji. As everyone stays silent, Vanraj says that life does not end when a person leaves and reminds them that Diwali festival is approaching. Kavya then says that it is Anu who left the house and went to stay with Anuj then why are they being punished. On hearing this, Bapuji leaves the food and goes to his room. Toshu then lashes out at Kavya and tells her to wait for a few days then everything will be normal. Baa then worries about Bapuji and says that Anu took away the family's happiness as well as Bapuji from her.

Anupama 2 November 2021 Written Update

On the other hand, while Anu is at her mother's house, she worries whether Bapuji had taken his medicines or not. She also worries about Pakhi when her mother, Kanta walks in. Anu then tells her how her heart is still in the Shah house. She then recalls how it is the first time after her mehndi function that she is staying with her mother for an entire day. The next morning, Kanta tries to wake up Anu but she keeps sleeping. Samar then arrives and wakes her up reminding her that it is Dhanteras. Anu then wakes up and prays for herself as well as her family. Meanwhile, Bapuji goes to the kitchen to make tea for himself when Baa arrives and asks her why didn't he ask her. As he stands silently, Baa curses Anu for taking away her family's happiness while Bapuji hopes that Anuj should've arrived in Anu's life long ago. He also says that Anu didn't deserve a husband like Vanraj. Kavya then enters the kitchen to talk to Baa while Bapuji leaves.

Anu gets annoyed for not getting a house on rent

Kavya then tells Baa that she is worried about the house and then asks her to take away Anu's share of property from her. On the other hand, Anu gets ready to go to the dance academy while her mother urges her not to. Samar then reminds her that they have to go find a house first. As Anu and Samar meet the landlord, the latter tells her that they do not consider singles renting their house to which Anu lashes out at her negative thinking. Anu then goes to the office in a bad mood. As Anuj observes she is annoyed with something, he asks her to which she reveals what happened with the landlord. Anuj then assures her that he will help her find a house.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Anu runs into Baa on the road, she greets her but Baa yells at her and says that she is breaking all the relations with her. Kavya then tells Anu that the property papers are ready and asks her to sign them.

Image: Anupamaa Poster