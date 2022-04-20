Anupama 20 April 2022 Written Update: The Shahs Perform Pre-wedding Ritual With Anuj

Anupama 20 April 2022 episode begins with Anu working in the kitchen while Samar arrives and asks her to sign the papers. Samar then reveals that those are for her passport because she will have to travel outside India soon. Anu then goes down memory lane and recalls how she had a passport earlier. They both then head outside to check the preparations for the pre-wedding ritual. Kinjal and Dolly then inform Anu that they have done all the arrangements to which Anu takes a look at it. they both then tease Anu while Samar asks Bapuji about the ritual. As he explains the same, Baa looks at them furiously and makes a call to her mother.

Anupama 20 April 2022 Written Update

As they learn that Sanjay and Bhavesh will be unable to attend the ritual, Baa arrives and says that their ritual will be incomplete because it needs four men to perform the same. Vanraj then arrives and gets stunned looking at all the arrangements for the wedding. He wonders why is he feeling jealous when he knows that Anu has already moved on. On the other hand, Devika teases Anuj as he prepares food for everyone while Anuj asks her to behave like a mother in law sometimes to not let Anu get spoilt. Malvika then arrives and asks Anuj to talk to the Shah family today itself to which Anuj argues at first but agrees later on.

Toshu arrives for Anu's pre-wedding ritual

Meanwhile, as Vanraj arrives, Baa makes it clear that he will not go for the ritual. Toshu then walks in and leaves everyone in shock. Baa then taunts everyone to which Bapuji urges her to keep her mouth shut. Anu then intervenes and asks them to leave. At Anuj's place, as everyone arrives, they get shocked to see Toshu walk in. Anuj welcomes Toshu into the house. They all then tease Anuj as he asks about Anu. Devika then makes a video call to Anu. Everyone then performs the ritual and has fun together. on the other hand, as any serves tea to Vanraj and Baa, the latter taunts her to which Anu gives her a befitting reply and leaves.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Anu watches the ritual through her phone, Vanraj gets a peek and gets stunned to see Pakhi and Toshu perform the rituals. On the other hand, something happens with Bapuji as his facial expression changes.

