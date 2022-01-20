Anupama 20 January 2022 Written Update: Vanraj Tries To Gain Malvika's Sympathy

Anupama 20 January 2022 episode begins with Vanraj expressing his feelings to Malvika and stating that he is completely broken from inside. He further tells her that he has shifted his focus to work and has also become lonely. Vanraj then thanks her for trusting time and adds that she is nothing like her brother, Anuj. On the other hand, Anu reveals to Anuj that Vanraj has been influencing the kids to run away from their responsibilities just like he has been doing. This makes Anu emotional to which Anuj comforts her by stating that she can open her heart out and share anything with him. They both then share a moment after which Anu gets embarrassed and walks away making an excuse to give medicines to Malvika.

Anupama 20 January 2022 Written Update

Meanwhile, Vanraj tells Malvika that everyone has been judging him by his past mistakes and they do not realise that he has changed. He also tries to gain her sympathy by telling her how lonely he is to which Malvika assures that she trusts him. They both then hold each other's hands to depict that they are in support of each other but Anu walks in and sees it. She then offers Malvika her medicine to which Vanraj asks her to give the schedule to him as he too can take care of Malvika. Anu finds it fishy and assures him that she will take care of her.

Kinjal talks to Samar

On the other hand, Kinjal tries to cheer up Samar but he asks her to leave him alone. She then makes him realise that he has so many people around him to speak to but Nandini is all by herself. On the other hand, Anu confronts Vanraj and asks him to focus on his children to which he asks her to focus on them especially Samar. Vanraj then says that he needs to take care of Malvika to which Anu worries for the latter. The thinks how will Malvika handle herself if she gets betrayed by Vanraj. Later on, when Anu meets Anuj and Malvika, she assures them that she will not let anything happen to Malvika. Malvika then informs them that Vanraj invited them over for the Makar Sankranti celebration and she said yes on everyone's behalf. Anuj then asks Anu whether she can hold the Chakri when she is flying the kite to which Anu says yes and asks him whether she can do the same when he is flying the kite.

Anupama next episode spoiler

In the next episode, as Pakhi comes running in front of everyone, she announces that she will be pursuing further studies in the USA. This leaves everyone in shock while Anu says that she will not go. Vanraj then says that she will go and asks her how can she take the decision alone.

